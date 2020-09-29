Advertisement

Boult Uber Cool Combuds Launched

By: The Mobile Indian network, Hyderabad Last updated : September 29, 2020 5:49 pm

The Combuds sport 10mm neodymium drivers which, the company claims, help deliver rich music-listening experience.
Boult Audio has launched a new pair of TWS earphones which it’s calling the Uber Cool Combuds, today.

 

The Uber Cool Combuds come with IPX5 water resistance making the earbuds immune to any water splashes, dirt, and sweat resistant. Soundwise, these TWS earphones are equipped with 10mm neodymium drivers for extra bass and rich music listening experience.

 

The company claims the battery can last up to 15 hours in a single charge. The Combuds also comes with a built-in microphone and touch controls to adjust the volume and change tracks. 

 

The Combuds are capable of delivering sound ranging from 20-20,000Hz and come with a micro-USB port for charging. Apart from that, it seems like Boult is relying on passive noise cancellation with these earbuds.

 

Boult claims the “Combuds are capable of delivering high-quality sound with exceptionally high-class drivers and electronics with immaculate design and superior build quality, these headphones sound sensational with all types of music.

 

The earphones will be available on Flipkart at a price of Rs. 1,499 on Boult Audio sale in two colours White Grey and Black Grey.

 

