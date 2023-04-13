Boult Audio Rover Pro smartwatch launched in India

Boult Audio has launched a new smartwatch for the Indian market, called the Rover Pro. The watch offers an AMOLED display with 1000 nits of peak brightness and Bluetooth calling as well.

Boult Audio Rover Pro: Price, Features

The Rover Pro comes in Regal and Icon- the two variants with a primary black strap and two additional free straps, at an exclusive price of Rs 2499 on the company’s official webiste and Flipkart.

The Rover Pro smartwatch comprises a 446×446 pixels display with HB AMOLED screen having 1000 Nits of brightness compared to the 600 Nits brightness of its predecessor Rover smartwatch.

The newly launched smartwatch is integrated with a single-chip BT 5.2 version, having a 10m operating range. Having a dial pad and a Bluetooth calling feature with a dedicated mic and speaker, the Rover Pro smartwatch is fully equipped to make calls, reject calls with an SMS facility and synchronize contacts as well.

Read More: Fire-boltt Rock, Urban Pro M smartwatches launched in India

The Rover Pro smartwatch offers to its customers the Boult Health option which helps them to stay aware of their health vitals like SpO2, heart rates, and blood pressure right at their wrists. Also, it supports female menstrual cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, and sedentary and drinking water reminders.

It comes integrated with 100+ sports modes like cricket, running, cycling, basketball & yoga and 150+ cloud-based watch faces. Buyers can use the watch for 2 days in just 10 minutes of charging. The smartwatch comes with 7 days of battery life in 90 mins of charging with Type-C fast charging facility.

The smartwatch can sustain water up to 1.5m for about 30 minutes due to its waterproof IP68 water-resistant quality. It can easily withstand extreme spillages and is dust-proof as well.