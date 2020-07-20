Boult Audio launches Truebuds True Wireless Earphones with touch sensor for Rs 2499

Boult Audio TrueBuds offers the latest touch control features that allow users to answer calls, change music, enable google assistance and volume can be changed by long press for 3 sec.

Boult Audio has introduced their latest offering, ‘Truebuds’ in the truly wireless category priced at Rs 2499. the product is available for purchase on both on Amazon and Flipkart. There are two colour variants - red-black and grey-black.



The device has Bluetooth 5.0 which enables lag-free audio with a range of up to 10 meters and are powered by 6mm drivers. The device comes with HD bass which gives a delightful listening experience.



It also offers ultra-low latency and provides 8 hours of single playback with a total of 24 hours of playtime with a charging case that makes it a go-to earpiece for gamers. The device comes with dual color which can be changed as per preference.



The earbuds come with IPX7 so its waterproof which makes it perfect for workouts, trekking, swimming, cycling, running, or commuting.