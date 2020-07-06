Advertisement

Boult Audio introduces new Probuds wireless earbuds in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 06, 2020 12:17 pm

The wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 2,999 and it is available for purchase from Flipkart.
Boult Audio has today announced the launch of its new wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed as Probuds, the wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 2,999 and it is available for purchase from Flipkart. 

 

The latest audio product comes with soft silicone earbuds. The company claims that it delivers extra bass and it is loaded with a high-sensitivity microphone to deliver better audio quality and listening experience. It features micro woofer driver construction and it is loaded with Smart Hall Magnetic Switch Bluetooth 5.0, which automatically pairs the earbuds as soon as the case is opened. 

 

The latest earbuds deliver up to 8 hours of single playback and up to 24 hours of playtime with charging case. It comes with low latency mode as well for the enhanced gaming experience. The earbuds are available in White Grey and Black Grey combinations. It comes in-built neodymium technology that provides immersive audio experience. It also features passive bilateral noise isolation. The earbuds can be used separately after successful pairing. Not only listening to both earbuds in stereo mode but also it can be used as monopods to enjoy the music and take calls.

 

Previously, the brand introduced Tru5ive Pro wireless earbuds in India for Rs 2,799. The latest earbuds come with built-in neodymium technology that the brand claims provides immersive audio and heavy bass. The technology also provides passive bilateral noise isolation. The Tru5ive Pro with the latest QCC3020 chipset along with upgraded aptX codec. It comes with micro woofer driver construction and high sensitivity Mic to deliver redefined audio quality, and listening experience.

 

