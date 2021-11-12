Boat Watch Xplorer O2 smartwatch launched: Things to know

Popular Indian brand Boat has launched the Watch Xplorer O2 smartwatch in India. It comes with features like a built-in GPS, SpO2 monitor, heart rate sensor, sleep tracker, 14 sports tracking, and more.

Boat Watch Xplorer O2 Price

The Boat Watch Xplorer O2 is priced at Rs 2,999. It is now available for purchase on Flipkart. The smartwatch comes in Black and Orange colour options. The watch also comes with a 12-month warranty.

At this price point, the watch competes with Realme Dizo Watch 2, launched in India in September this year at Rs 2,999. Other watches to look out for are NoiseFit Core, Timex Helix Smart 2.0, Inbase Urban Lite Z and Fire-boltt Ninja.

Features

The new watch features a 1.3-inch full touch screen display with 2.5D curved glass and 240 x 240 screen resolution. In addition to the customizable straps, the watch also features Personalized Cloud Watch Faces.

The watch also comes with SpO2 monitoring that measures blood oxygen saturation and a heart rate sensor. In addition, it has a sleep tracker and guided meditation feature. It also comes with a menstruation cycle tracker that predicts your cycle and health. In addition, you can stay alert at all times with smart notifications from your phone with vibration alerts for calls, texts, schedule reminders, alarms and more.

The watch supports Bluetooth connectivity and comes with support for both Android as well as iOS devices. It is compatible with devices running on Android 4.4 or higher and iOS 8.0 or above. In addition, the watch comes with 14 in-built sports modes like cycling, indoor running, walking, climbing, yoga, treadmill, hiking, dynamic cycling and more.

The wearable features built-in GPS technology that helps you track your routes and distances while running, walking or cycling. Its built-in smart activity tracker records daily calorie burns as well as the steps and distance covered.

This smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 8 – 10 days of usage. In addition, it comes with a Built in GPS and 5 ATM Water Resistance. Finally, its find my phone feature will call your phone to easily locate your phone when you don’t remember where you kept it.