Boat Watch Storm to go on sale from October 29th, priced at Rs 1,999

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 26, 2020 2:06 pm

Boat will be launching a new smartwatch that will go on sale on Flipkart on 29th October. The device is 5ATM rated, has 9 sports modes, heart rate monitor and much more.

Boat, an mobile accessories company,  will be making its smartwatch called the Boat Watch Storm available this week.

 

Boat Watch storm

 The first sale for the smartwatch will be held on October 29th at 12 noon on Flipkart, and the watch will be sold for Rs 1,999. It has a 1.3-inch 2.5D curved touchscreen display and comes with a metal body casing. It will have more than 100 personalised watch faces. The watch has sensors like the SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring and blood pressure sensor.

 

BoAt Watch Storm is also equipped with a 24/7 heart rate monitor. The company says that the watch will receive OTAs that will add more features and watch faces for the watch. 

 

Boat Watch storm2

 

The watch has daily activity tracker and upto 9 sports modes including running, walking, swimming, hiking, climbing, workout, treadmill, yoga and biking. The watch also has a music control system so you can play, pause, forward or skip a track.

 

According to Boat, the watch has a 10-day battery backup and is also 5ATM rated which makes it water-resistant for upto 50m depth in water. 

 

This will be for the first time Boat will enter the smartwatch segment  It has been launching audio devices till now.  The company had recently launched Airdopes 461 TWS Earbuds. They were priced at  Rs 2,999  and had features like the latest IWP technology for instant pairing upon opening the case, along with the power of longer playback time of up to 2 days. 

 

Each earbud of Airdopes 461 TWS featured dynamic 6mm driver. They also sport dual microphones each for superior and the most optimum voice quality over calls while also helping in ambient noise reduction.

