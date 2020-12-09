BoAt Watch Enigma smartwatch launched in India for Rs 2,999

The BoAt Watch Enigma comes with a 1.54-inch touch screen colour display.

BoAt has today launched Watch Enigma smartwatch in India today for Rs 2,999. It comes in Silver colour option with Black strap and is available for purchase from Amazon India.

The BoAt Watch Enigma comes with a 1.54-inch touch screen colour display. It comes with a single button on the right edge and a silicon strap. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 4.2 to connect to other devices.

The display has an 'Always-on' feature that will keep it awake and will show you the time constantly with low brightness. The watch is also 3ATM rated which makes it dust and water-resistant. You can take it up to 30 meters under the water.

The BoAt Watch Enigma comes with Sp02 monitoring along with a 24/7 heart rate monitor. The wearable also has multiple sports modes for running, walking, climbing, riding, badminton, basketball, football, and table tennis. The watch is also capable of showing messages and other notifications that you get on your smartphone.

BoAt Watch Enigma supports smart gesture controls like raising a hand to wake the watch, long pressing the home screen to increase the brightness, shaking wrist to capture images or change watch faces. Other features include music controls, mobile notifications, weather updates, etc.

On the batter front, there is 230mAh battery which offers up to 10 days with daily usage and up to 30 days standby. Apart from these, there are other smart features like music control, and guided meditative feature.