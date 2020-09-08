boAt Rockerz 335 wireless neckband headphones launched for Rs 1999

The boAt Rockerz 335 will be available at Rs 1999 on 9th September, 12pm onwards.

Audio brand boAt has launched its boAt Rockerz 335 wireless neckband headphones. Available in three colour variants - Raging Red, Blazing Yellow and Ocean Blue, the boAt Rockerz 335 wireless neckband headphones will be available at Rs 1999 on 9th September, 12pm onwards.



The boAt Rockerz 335 is fuelled by a 150mAh Li-Polymer battery which claims to offer continuous 30 hours on a single full charge. A single full charge takes about 40 minutes with a compatible fast charger. The battery also supports ASAP Fast Charge technology that allows the boAt Rockers 335 to go on for up to 10 hours with just 10 minutes of charging which is very impressive. It has a USB Type-C port.



The boAt Rockerz features Qualcomm aptX HD Audio technology which promises superior audio delivery. The 10mm dynamic drivers are capable of producing a crystal-clear audio with Enhanced Bass for those who love bass-heavy music. Additionally, it also features low latency audio performance and Qualcomm cVc technology for enhanced background noise cancellation during voice calls.



The boAt Rockerz 335 feature alloy metal control board along with high-grade silicone finish neckbands. The earbuds also feature magnets that help hold them together when not in use, so they remain secure around the neck or when stored away. They also feature IPX5 rating to help resist water and sweat



The boAt Rockerz 335 uses Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, which allows faster connection and an increased range of operation. Additionally, the headphones also provide dual device pairing so users can connect to two devices simultaneously and easily switch between the two by a simple push of a switch.



Commenting on the launch, boAt Lifestyle Co-Founder Aman Gupta said, “Building on the overwhelming success of the Rockerz 255 series, we are extremely happy to introduce the boAt Rockerz 335 with advanced features such as a 30 Hour Battery backup, ASAP Fast charge, Qualcomm Aptx and cvc and a premium build. These are perfect for working from home, working out from home, chilling at home and watching your favourite movie from home. The boAt Rockerz 335 offers Technology, Style and Convenience, all in a single package, at an amazing price point.”