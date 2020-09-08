Advertisement

boAt Rockerz 335 wireless neckband headphones launched for Rs 1999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 08, 2020 12:01 pm

Latest News

The boAt Rockerz 335 will be available at Rs 1999 on 9th September, 12pm onwards.
Advertisement

Audio brand boAt has launched its boAt Rockerz 335 wireless neckband headphones. Available in three colour variants - Raging Red, Blazing Yellow and Ocean Blue, the boAt Rockerz 335 wireless neckband headphones will be available at Rs 1999 on 9th September, 12pm onwards.

The boAt Rockerz 335 is fuelled by a 150mAh Li-Polymer battery which claims to offer continuous 30 hours on a single full charge. A single full charge takes about 40 minutes with a compatible fast charger. The battery also supports ASAP Fast Charge technology that allows the boAt Rockers 335 to go on for up to 10 hours with just 10 minutes of charging which is very impressive. It has a USB Type-C port.

The boAt Rockerz features Qualcomm aptX HD Audio technology which promises superior audio delivery. The 10mm dynamic drivers are capable of producing a crystal-clear audio with Enhanced Bass for those who love bass-heavy music. Additionally, it also features low latency audio performance and Qualcomm cVc technology for enhanced background noise cancellation during voice calls.

The boAt Rockerz 335 feature alloy metal control board along with high-grade silicone finish neckbands. The earbuds also feature magnets that help hold them together when not in use, so they remain secure around the neck or when stored away. They also feature IPX5 rating to help resist water and sweat

The boAt Rockerz 335 uses Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, which allows faster connection and an increased range of operation. Additionally, the headphones also provide dual device pairing so users can connect to two devices simultaneously and easily switch between the two by a simple push of a switch.

Commenting on the launch, boAt Lifestyle Co-Founder Aman Gupta said, “Building on the overwhelming success of the Rockerz 255 series, we are extremely happy to introduce the boAt Rockerz 335 with advanced features such as a 30 Hour Battery backup, ASAP Fast charge, Qualcomm Aptx and cvc and a premium build. These are perfect for working from home, working out from home, chilling at home and watching your favourite movie from home. The boAt Rockerz 335 offers Technology, Style and Convenience, all in a single package, at an amazing price point.”

BoAt Airdopes 441 true wireless earbuds launched at Rs 2,499

boAt Airdopes 511V2 True Wireless earbuds launched for Rs 2,999

boAt ProGear B20 fitness band launched in India

BoAt launches Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earbuds for Rs 1,299

Latest News from BoAt

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi Smart Band with colour display, up to 14 days battery life launched in India for Rs 1599

Facebook Introduces New AR Glass Prototype

Motorola launches two new Soundbars at a starting price of Rs 7,499

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fau:G update, Samsung Curd Maestro, Huawei - More trouble, oppo Short video platform

Fau:G update, Samsung Curd Maestro, Huawei - More trouble, oppo Short video platform
PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek
Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies