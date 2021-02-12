Advertisement

boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ wireless neckband earphones launched with 40 hours battery life

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 12, 2021 1:45 pm

The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ sports a large 300mAh in-built rechargeable battery that can give you up to 40 hours of playback or voice calling on a 50%-60% volume level.
Audio brand boAt has launched its Rockerz 255 Pro+ wireless neckband earphones. The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ will be available in Teal Green, Navy Blue, and Active Black colours and can be purchased from boAt’s website for an introductory price of Rs 1,499 starting 12th February 2021.

The product features ASAP fast charging technology which is capable of a 10-hour playback with just 10 minutes of charging. There is 10mm drivers and AAC/SBC/aptX codec support for superior music performance.

The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ features aptX audio decoder to ensure a truly immersive audio experience.  It significantly reduces latency to keep the audio and video in sync to ensure that you have an immersive listening experience. They also feature IPX7 rating for water and sweat resistance.

The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ uses Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, which allows faster connection in a range of up to 10 meters. The 255 Pro+ has a behind-the-neck design and is shaped for a comfortable, all-day listening experience.

With a single button press to access Google Assistant or Siri, one can keep a tab on the weather, stay updated with the latest news, or simply request for instant cricket scores. There are Multi-Function Integrated Controls for volume increase and decrease as well as Play and Pause buttons.

 

Commenting on the launch, Raymond Li Sohliya, Product Head, stated “The new boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ is a great accessory for anyone with a highly active lifestyle. It features Qualcomm’s aptX™ and cVc™ passive call noise cancellation technologies to offer superior music and call quality, benefiting casual listeners as well as those who work from home or office. It is a direct successor to our best-seller, the Rockerz 255, and is a treat for the current fans. Rockerz 255 Pro+ is an ideal audio accessory and seamlessly fits in your lifestyle regardless of what you throw at it.”

