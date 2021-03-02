Advertisement

Boat launches TRebel range of headphones and earphones for women

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 02, 2021 12:39 pm

Boat TRebel range has a fresh palette of Blue, Lime, Red, Yellow, and Pink. All the products in the range are offered in new colour options, with prices starting at Rs 399 and going up to Rs 2,999.
To celebrate the Indian women of today, boAt has launched an exclusive and vibrant collection of audio wear. The collection named ‘TRebel’ includes headphones, earphones and wireless earbuds. ‘T-rebel’ collection will be available on Amazon, Flipkart as well as the boAt website.

The collection personifies the characteristics of a strong independent woman. Designed in-house by boAt, the new range has a fresh palette of Blue, Lime, Red, Yellow, and Pink. All the products in the range are offered in new colour options, with prices starting at Rs 399 and going up to Rs 2,999.

The range includes true wireless earphones, neckband-style wireless earphones, wireless headphones, and wired earphones across price ranges including the Rs 399 Boat BassHeads 100 and the Rs 2,999 Boat Airdopes 441 Pro.

boAt has partnered with Universal Music India to release the ‘TRebel’ campaign with a poignant all-woman collaborative song titled ‘I’m A Rebel’. The video stars boAt endorser Kiara Advani. Kiara celebrates individuality with boAt’s upcoming campaign ‘I’m a Rebel.’

 

Composed and performed by Grammy-nominated multi-platinum rapper Raja Kumari, the song features significant women achievers from diverse backgrounds including film actress Bani J, MMA professional Sanika Patil, gender fluid artist and sculptor Durga Gawde, television actress Ayesha Adlakha amongst others.

On the launch Aman Gupta, Co-founder, boAt said, “Women are now active agents of change. We as a brand have always supported women who want to explore more, celebrate their individuality, and believe in living unrestrained. boAt’s TRebel collection is dedicated to the women around us who are limitless.”

