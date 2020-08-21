BoAt launches Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earbuds for Rs 1,299

BoAt Airdopes 131 Earbuds come in Active Black, Midnight Blue and Cherry Blossom colours.

A new TWS Boat Airdopes 131 has been launched for Rs 1299. The boAt Airdopes 131 earbuds will be available on Flipkart starting 22nd August, 12PM. They come in Active Black, Midnight Blue and Cherry Blossom colours.



The boAt Airdopes 131 is powered by Bluetooth v5.0 for better range and faster connectivity, along with support for A2DP profiles. Airdopes 131 features a 13mm driver for an immersive audio experience.



The boAt Airdopes 131’s charging case features IWP (Instant Wake N’ Pair) technology that allows it to spontaneously power on and connects to your smartphone the moment you flip open the lid.



The earbuds are built with a sleek and premium design with an ergonomic and comfortable fit. Each earbud weighs a mere 3.5g while still offering a long battery backup of 15 hours with the case.



Each earbud features a 40mAh Li-Polymer battery to enjoy music non-stop for 3 hours on a single charge. The charging case has a 650mAh battery that additionally can top up the earbuds four times, giving you a total battery life of 15 hours. It also features a USB Type-C port so you can use your existing smartphone’s charger.



The boAt Airdopes 131 Earbuds also features a multifunction button that enables you to access your smartphone’s voice assistant with a single press. Simply press the button once and put your voice assistant on the task. Lastly, the earbuds also sport a stereo calling feature with mic, allowing you to indulge in smooth and clear chats over your calls. These are your perfect work from home and workout from home partners.





Commenting on the launch, boAt Co-founder Aman Gupta said, “The boAt Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earbuds offers Technology, Style and Convenience all in one package at an amazing price. The millennials today are smart and prefer a value for money package over a 100-year-old brand and Airdopes 131 is exactly that. It’s the perfect blend of style and technology at a logical price for the millennials. boAtheads are going to love this one because of top end features like IWP and 13mm drivers, premium styling and signature boAt sound.”

