BoAt Airdopes 701 true wireless earbuds launched at Rs 3,990

Audio brand boAt has launched its ‘Airdopes 701’ True Wireless Earbuds at a price of Rs 3,990. The company is also offering the earbudson Amazon India and boAt website. The boAt Airdopes 701 ANC comes in Active Black colour.

BoAt Airdopes 701 True Wireless earbuds come with 5.0 Bluetooth connectivity with a range of 15m to connect to devices. The earbuds are compatible with iOS, Android, laptops, music player and other Bluetooth compatible devices.

The earbuds feature 9mm Drivers for audio. It comes with a lightweight Ergonomic design and offers a seamless user experience via its capacitive touch controls. There are multiple modes you can switch to including ANC Mode, Crystal Mode for ambient sound, and Beast mode for a low latency gaming experience.

The true wireless earbuds are rated IPX7 for sweat and water resistance. Airdopes 701ANC offers a playback time of up to 5.5 hours in earbuds & 22 hours in charging case. Each bud houses a 50mAh battery while the included case comes with a 550mAh battery unit.

The TWS earbuds is equipped with IWP (Insta Wake N’ Pair) Technology that powers on the earbuds and puts them into connection mode as soon as one opens the lid of the carry case. You can access the instant voice assistant via just a single touch with the help of its advanced capacitive touch controls.