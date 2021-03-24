Advertisement

BlackShark 4 series to go on sale from March 25

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : March 24, 2021 4:31 pm

Black Shark 4 series has officially made an appearance online and is available for pre-orders only in China
Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro has been launched in China. The phones have been listed on Black Shark's website.  The smartphones have a lot of new features and hardware as compared to their predecessor - Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro. 

 

The Black Shark 4 sells in three colors (Magic Black, Plain Black, and Plain Silver) and in 4 variants. The 6GB + 128 GB version costs CNY2,499 (approx Rs 27,800), the 8GB + 128 GB costs CNY2,699 (approx Rs 30,000), 12GB + 128 GB variants goes for CNY2,999 (approx Rs 33,400), and the top-tier 12GB + 256 GB phone costs CNY3,299 (approx Rs 36,700). 

 

The Black Shark 4 Pro starts from CNY3,999 (approx Rs 44,500) for the 8GB + 256 GB version and goes up to CNY4,499 (approx Rs 50,100) for 12GB + 256GB storage variant. There’s also a 16GB + 512GB option for CNY5,299 (approx Rs 59,000). Both the phone will go on sale from March 25.

 

BlackShark 4 Pro Specifications 

 

Black Shark 4 pro

 

Black Shark 4 Pro features a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, DCI-P3 colour gamut, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 720Hz touch sampling rate, MEMC technology support, and 1300 nits brightness. This display also has two zones of pressure sensitivity (as in the amount of pressure applied, not just touch sensitive), that can be integrated into games that can support it. 

 

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor along with Adreno 660 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage option that is coupled with an SSD Disk Array System. 

 

On the camera front, Black Shark 4 Pro features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, HDR support, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture. 

 

The phone runs on JoyUI, based on Xiaomi's MIUI and it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Black Shark 4 Pro is juiced up by a 4500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.  The phone also comes with dedicated mechanical shoulder buttons on the side which you can access sliding the locks away to let them pop-up.  

 

BlackShark 4 Specifications 

 

Black Shark 4

 

The Black Shark 4 has the same 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, DCI-P3 colour gamut, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 720Hz touch sampling rate, MEMC technology support, and 1300 nits brightness. However, you don't get the pressure sensitive screen. 

 

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to only 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM instead of 16GB on Pro, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage option. 

 

On the camera front, Black Shark 4 features a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, HDR support, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV and a 5-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture. 

 

The phone runs on JoyUI, based on Xiaomi's MIUI and it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Black Shark 4 Pro is juiced up by a 4500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.  The phone also comes with dedicated mechanical shoulder buttons on the side. 

