BenQ introduces new TH585 projector in India

BenQ has today announced the launch of its latest home entertainment projector in India. The company has introduced BenQ TH585 Full HD home entertainment projector in the country.

The TH585 is now available at an MRP of Rs 89,990 and is available on Amazon for Rs 64,990 on Amazon. The company is also bundling a free Amazon Fire TV Stick with the projector and it is also offering 12 months no Cost EMIs. It will soon be available at Large Retail Formats, Gadget Stores and Traditional stores.

The TH585 projector comes equipped with 3500 lumens of high brightness for living room viewing with lights on, Full HD 1080p image quality, vivid 95 per cent Rec.709 colour coverage, and powerful built-in 10-watt speaker. It comes with up to 15,000 hours lamp life with Lamp Save Mode, enables sustained entertainment over a long period of time.

The projector comes with 1080p Full HD image quality with 3500 ANSI lumens & 10,000:1 contrast ratio for ultimate entertainment experiences in well-lit environment. The short-throw projection produces big 100" images from just 3 meters. One can watch content from streaming device, gaming console, Blue-ray player, or Handheld device. Connect as you want. It has a 16ms low input lag and microsecond DMD fast response ensure ultra-smooth gaming experiences

Commenting on the announcement, Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India said “The launch comes, keeping in mind the current times when people realize the importance of entertainment at home. With limited and restricted options of outdoor entertainment, we enable people to enjoy at home. They have an opportunity to binge-watch their favourite shows, Bollywood blockbusters or schedule a match night with friends and family with a widescreen and powerful sound. With this announcement, BenQ aims to enhance the OTT content-viewing experience from the safety and comfort of home. We are delighted to introduce TH585 in India, and are confident that people will find the product easy to use at home”