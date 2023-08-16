Before One UI 6, check out One UI 5.1.1: The next major update for Samsung foldables

Samsung has announced the rollout of One UI 5.1.1 for its older foldables days after releasing the One UI 6 Beta, bringing the latest features from Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 to the brand’s previous lineup of foldable devices. Apart from this, the brand also announced One UI 5 Watch update with key new features coming to Galaxy Watch 4 series and above.

One UI 5.1.1: Supported devices, launch timeline

While there’s no sight of devices supporting One UI 5.1.1 other than foldable phones, the current list of devices that will receive the update shortly include:

Out of these 6 devices, the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will receive the update this month, while rest of the devices will receive the One UI 5.1.1 update in a sequential manner. As for the tablets supporting the update, these include:

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab A8

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab Active3

Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro

One UI 5.1.1: New features

As mentioned, One UI 5.1.1 brings new features to older foldables from Samsung, including the ability to show or hide your Flex Mode Panel. When folding your phone in Flex Mode, the panel’s icon will float up the screen so you can access it quickly. One can now personalise the Flex Mode Panel by simply dragging and dropping the icon on the toolbar. This customisable panel provides users with easy access to features such as Multi Window, touchpad, screen capture and more.

Next, there’s a new media play bar button complete with a 10-second fast forward and rewind option. While watching videos, you can open a new Multi Window to reply to a message simultaneously. Then, multitasking experience is also going a notch up where you can open Samsung Internet in a pop-up window to search for something, all while your content still plays. You can hide this window by dragging it to the edge of the screen so it doesn’t get intrusive after you are done.

“The new update supports more effortless launch and control of your screen, allowing you to seamlessly switch to split view and easily control your screen through a simple long-press of the pop-up view handle”, said Samsung in a blog post. On the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Tab S8 series, the taskbar is also getting updated for faster task switching with access to up to four recent apps.

The latest One UI update is also allowing for a better camera control via your Galaxy Watch if you have it paired with a Galaxy Z Flip 4. The update brings a dedicated quick access button on your watch so you can more easily remote control your phone’s camera directly from your wrist. Users can also seamlessly switch between camera modes and even zoom in or out.

One UI 5 Watch: Supported watches, new features

As for the supported watches for the new update, these include:

Galaxy Watch5

Galaxy Watch5 Pro

Galaxy Watch4

Galaxy Watch4 Classic

The update will first come to Galaxy Watch5 series and will then expand to Watch4 series. Coming this fall, Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Watch3 users will also be able to use some of the new watch faces that were released with Galaxy Watch6 series.

As for what’s new, One UI 5 Watch update is bringing more personalized wellness features and customisable style options. The upgraded sleep management feature shows a detailed analysis of Sleep Score Factors, Sleep Consistency and Sleep Animal Symbols.

Furthermore, Galaxy Watch can now help users set the optimal sleep environment by automatically adjusting the settings of connected home devices. In addition, when Sleep Mode is turned on, the invisible LED infrared sensor on the watch activates to minimise even the smallest of distractions.

Then there’s a new Personalized Heart Rate zone feature that analyses your physical capabilities and establishes five optimal running intensity levels. In addition to the existing more than 100 workout trackers, you can now record your runs on the track with Track Run and even build and track your own workout routine with the Custom Workout feature.

Exclusive to Galaxy Watch 5 Pro users, there are new and enhanced GPX features available, with users now able to explore new routes more conveniently through the GPX File Database. The Route Workout feature has also been expanded to support running and walking as well as hiking and cycling.

For detailed heart health analysis, Galaxy Watch4 and Watch5 series now support Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature. Lastly, Watch5 and Watch4 users get a wider selection of stylish and informative watch faces that are present on Watch6 series. However, Watch3 and Watch Active2 users will get only two of these watch faces including Stretched time and Perpetual.