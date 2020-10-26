Advertisement

AVITA Essential laptop launched in India starting at Rs 17,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 26, 2020 3:47 pm

Latest News

AVITA Essential is available in three colour variants - Matt White, Matt Black, and Concrete Grey and comes with a 2-year onsite warranty. Avita Essential comes equipped with a 14" FHD 1920 x 1080 IPS an anti-glare screen and a 2M webcam.
Advertisement

Avita has announced the launch of its latest laptop device, the AVITA Essential starting at Rs 17,990. AVITA Essential is available in three colour variants - Matt White, Matt Black, and Concrete Grey and comes with a 2-year onsite warranty.  

The Avita Essential laptop boasts 20mm 14-inch super thin-bezel design for bigger display size at Full HD resolutions. It comes equipped with a 14" FHD 1920 x 1080 IPS an anti-glare screen and a 2M webcam.

Embedded with Intel UHD Graphics 600 and an internal memory of 4GB LPDDR4, AVITA Essential is backed by storage capacity of 128GB M.2 SSD. It further has a 6-hour long battery life, 2 speakers of 0.8W and built-in Bluetooth 4.0 for connectivity.

Operating on Windows 10 Home, the laptop comes with a 128GB/256GB SATA SSD for increased boot-up speed. Weighing 1.37 Kg, the light-weight laptop is built for portability. The Input/output components and capabilities of the laptop comprise HDMI, USB 3.0 Type-A x 2, a Micro–SD Card Reader, a Headphone Jack, and Power Jack.  

Speaking on the product launch, Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director (South Asia) said, “We are highly excited about the launch of our latest product offering in the Indian market. AVITA has always been synonymous with superior design technology and R&D solutions. The newest addition to our expansive product portfolio- the AVITA Essential is a fruition of our dedication and deep resolve. We are proud to deliver an affordable laptop that is not only loaded with all the contemporary tech-specifications but is also uncompromising on design and performance. Powerful yet economical and stylish yet compact, the laptop addresses the need for adaptable technology beyond socio-economic divisions. We are confident that this finely-crafted laptop technology will be a great success amongst its intended consumer demographic, across India and the world.”  

Avita Liber V14 limited edition launched in India with 10th Intel Core i7 SoC, 16GB RAM

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Avita Liber V14 limited edition launched in India with 10th Intel Core i7 SoC, 16GB RAM

Display for sketching, drawing launched at Rs 38,000

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Top 5 Controversies with OnePlus

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?

Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?
Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?

Apple iPhone 12 gets Appraisal, Google Pixel gets a Salary Cut?
Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers

Micromax In launch on 3rd Nov, Jio Cricket app launched, iPhone 12 Offers
Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages

Lg Wings Launching in India, PubG looking to hire, Jio Pages
How to Use JioPages Browser?

How to Use JioPages Browser?
lava Pulse review

lava Pulse review

Latest Picture Story

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies