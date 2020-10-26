AVITA Essential laptop launched in India starting at Rs 17,990

AVITA Essential is available in three colour variants - Matt White, Matt Black, and Concrete Grey and comes with a 2-year onsite warranty. Avita Essential comes equipped with a 14" FHD 1920 x 1080 IPS an anti-glare screen and a 2M webcam.

Avita has announced the launch of its latest laptop device, the AVITA Essential starting at Rs 17,990. AVITA Essential is available in three colour variants - Matt White, Matt Black, and Concrete Grey and comes with a 2-year onsite warranty.



The Avita Essential laptop boasts 20mm 14-inch super thin-bezel design for bigger display size at Full HD resolutions. It comes equipped with a 14" FHD 1920 x 1080 IPS an anti-glare screen and a 2M webcam.



Embedded with Intel UHD Graphics 600 and an internal memory of 4GB LPDDR4, AVITA Essential is backed by storage capacity of 128GB M.2 SSD. It further has a 6-hour long battery life, 2 speakers of 0.8W and built-in Bluetooth 4.0 for connectivity.



Operating on Windows 10 Home, the laptop comes with a 128GB/256GB SATA SSD for increased boot-up speed. Weighing 1.37 Kg, the light-weight laptop is built for portability. The Input/output components and capabilities of the laptop comprise HDMI, USB 3.0 Type-A x 2, a Micro–SD Card Reader, a Headphone Jack, and Power Jack.



Speaking on the product launch, Seema Bhatnagar, Regional Business Director (South Asia) said, “We are highly excited about the launch of our latest product offering in the Indian market. AVITA has always been synonymous with superior design technology and R&D solutions. The newest addition to our expansive product portfolio- the AVITA Essential is a fruition of our dedication and deep resolve. We are proud to deliver an affordable laptop that is not only loaded with all the contemporary tech-specifications but is also uncompromising on design and performance. Powerful yet economical and stylish yet compact, the laptop addresses the need for adaptable technology beyond socio-economic divisions. We are confident that this finely-crafted laptop technology will be a great success amongst its intended consumer demographic, across India and the world.”