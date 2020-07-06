Audible Suno is now available on Alexa

With this, users will have access to hundreds of audio entertainment in Hindi and English for free.

Audible has today announced that various titles from Audible Suno and Audible.in will now be available on Amazon Echo and other Alexa built-in devices. With this, users will have access to hundreds of audio entertainment in Hindi and English for free.

All the titles can be easily accessed on all Amazon Echo and other Alexa built-in devices. For the unknown, Audible Suno is a free audio streaming service that provides access to hundreds of hours of audio entertainment. Users can say “Alexa, open Audible Suno” or “Alexa, Audible Suno shuru karo”, to open the Audible Suno library, consisting of popular titles like Thriller Factory, Yoddha, Be Stupid with Vir Das, Azaad Awaaz, and many more.

One can also directly listen to stories by top narrators, such as Devdutt Pattanaik, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tabu, Anurag Kashyap, Neena Gupta, and several others, by saying, for instance, “Alexa, ask Audible Suno to play a story by Anurag Kashyap”, to listen to Thriller Factory. A title can also be directly accessed by its name -- for instance, “Alexa, ask Audible Suno to play Thriller Factory” or “Alexa, Audible Suno shuru karo aur Permanent Roommates Sunao”.

Furthermore, Alexa will give users the option to hear stories from Audible for free. Just say, “Alexa, tell me a story” or “Alexa, kahani sunao” to listen to stories from a selection of carefully curated and handpicked Audible titles. These include classic tales by Ruskin Bond, Premchand, Rabindranath Tagore, the evergreen Karadi Tales, and popular storyteller Neelesh Misra’s Qisse Lockdown Ke and Yoddha, amongst numerous others.