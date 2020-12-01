Asus ZenFone 5Z receives new update in India bringing VoWiFi support on Jio

The company has also rolled out the update in the U.S, where it brings Voice over LTE (VoLTE) support on T-Mobile’s network.

Advertisement

Asus has started rolling out a new update to ZenFone 5Z smartphone in India. The update brings Wi-Fi Calling (VoWiFi) support on Reliance Jio.



The company has also rolled out the update in the U.S, where it brings Voice over LTE (VoLTE) support on T-Mobile’s network.



The update comes with version number 100.10.107.110 and it is 50MB in size, as per a report of XDA Developer. Apart from enabling VoWiFi on Jio and VoLTE on T-Mobile, the changelog also mentions that the Android security patch of the phone is November 2020.





The Asus Zenfone 5Z has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels, an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by Qualcomm by Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM.

The phone comes in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM models with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. The phone comes with expandable memory up to 2TB via micro SD card slot. It runs on Android Pie and it packs a 3,300mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0.



There is a dual rear camera set up of 12 MP and 8 MP sensors in its back. The main 12 MP sensor has Sony IMX363 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 83-degree field of view, 24mm equivalent focal length, and a Softlight LED flash. The 8-megapixel sensor has 120-degree wide-angle lens, a f/2.2 aperture, and a 12mm equivalent focal length in a 35mm film camera. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel resolution, with a f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view.

Advertisement