Advertisement

Asus ZenFone 5Z receives new update in India bringing VoWiFi support on Jio

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 01, 2020 4:22 pm

Latest News

The company has also rolled out the update in the U.S, where it brings Voice over LTE (VoLTE) support on T-Mobile’s network.
Advertisement

Asus has started rolling out a new update to ZenFone 5Z smartphone in India. The update brings Wi-Fi Calling (VoWiFi) support on Reliance Jio.

The company has also rolled out the update in the U.S, where it brings Voice over LTE (VoLTE) support on T-Mobile’s network.  

The update comes with version number 100.10.107.110 and it is 50MB in size, as per a report of XDA Developer. Apart from enabling VoWiFi on Jio and VoLTE on T-Mobile, the changelog also mentions that the Android security patch of the phone is November 2020.

The Asus Zenfone 5Z has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels, an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by Qualcomm by Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM.

 

The phone comes in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM models with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options. The phone comes with expandable memory up to 2TB via micro SD card slot. It runs on Android Pie and it packs a 3,300mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0. 


There is a dual rear camera set up of 12 MP and 8 MP sensors in its back. The main 12 MP sensor has Sony IMX363 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 83-degree field of view, 24mm equivalent focal length, and a Softlight LED flash. The 8-megapixel sensor has 120-degree wide-angle lens, a f/2.2 aperture, and a 12mm equivalent focal length in a 35mm film camera. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel resolution, with a f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view.

 

Advertisement

Asus Zenfone 5Z receives a price cut, now starts at Rs 24,999

Asus Zenfone 5Z, 6Z get a permanent price cut in India

Asus Zenfone 5Z gets Android 10 update

Latest News from Asus

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi 10i tipped to be launched soon in India with Snapdragon 750G, 6GB RAM

Redmi Note 9 4G might be launched as Redmi 9 Power in India

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies