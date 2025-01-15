Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Launch: What to Expect?

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra launch has been confirmed to take place next month and while there have been no major leaks about the device yet, one can already expect what Asus might bring on the basis of last year’s Zenfone 11 Ultra. Here’s everything you can expect from the Zenfone 12 Ultra from Asus.

Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Launch

The Zenfone 12 Ultra is confirmed to launch on February 6 at 14:30 (12:00 PM IST). The teaser shared by Asus shows a video frame recording in 4K Resolution and locked on to a human subject. The caption says that the device will “unlock the power of AI” suggesting it will come packed with some AI bells and whistles as well.

As for the specs, one could expect the device to sport identical specifications as the ROG Phone 9 Pro. That’s because the Zenfone 11 Ultra from last year packed the same specs as the ROG Phone 8 Pro. With Zenfone 11 Ultra, Asus gave up on the idea of a compact form factor flagship and with Zenfone 12 Ultra, it should follow the same ideology.

The specs of ROG Phone 9 Pro include a 6.78-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full-HD+ 1-120Hz LTPO Samsung E6 AMOLED panel with 10-bit HDR, 20:9 aspect ratio, up to 2500 nits brightness, 107.37% DCI-P3 / 145.65% sRGB / 103.16% NTSC, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It will further support up to 165Hz Refresh Rate upscaling in system setting or 185Hz in Game Genie mode.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset under the hood, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on ROG UI based on Android 15. The processor, RAM, and software for the Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra are confirmed to be the same as ROG Phone 9 Pro, thanks to a Geekbench listing of the upcoming Zenfone device.

As for optics, the ROG Phone 9 Pro gets a 50MP rear camera with 1/1.56″ Sony LYTIA 700 sensor, f/1.9 aperture, 6-axis Gimbal stabilisation, paired with a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP f/2.4 3x telephoto sensor with OIS. At the front, there’s a 32MP camera sensor for selfies.

The device packs a 5800mAh battery with 65W fast charging, 15W wireless charging along with reverse charging support. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7 802.11 be, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), NavIC(L5), 3.5mm Headphone jack, USB Type-C and NFC. For security, there’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Additionally, the phone packs a 5-magnet stereo speaker setup with Qualcomm aptXadaptive audio, Dirac Virtuo for spatial sound. The device is also IP68 rated.