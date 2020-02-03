Asus ROG Phone II to face temporary shortage in India

Asus ROG India has issued an open letter on it Twitter handle stating that the ROG II will face temporary shortages

Asus ROG Phone II was launched in India in September last year. Now the company has revealed that the phone will face a temporary shortage in India.

Asus ROG India has issued an open letter on it Twitter handle stating that the ROG II will face temporary shortages due to the “disruption in the supply chain caused by the prevailing situation in Asia”. It goes on to assure it's doing everything it can to restore the availability of the Phone II.



The company has not clearly stated the reason for its tweet. But this is due to the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in China.





Asus ROG Phone II is the second gaming phone in the company's gaming smartphone lineup. The smartphone comes in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 37,999 and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs 59,999. Currently, this phone is available on Flipkart.



The phone features a large 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and HDR10 support. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.



Under the hood, the device is powered by 2.96GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor along with Adreno 640 GPU. It comes equipped with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.79 aperture. The primary camera is accompanied by a 13MP wide-angle camera with a 125-degrees field of view. On the front, there is a 24MP selfie snapper with f/2.2 aperture.



Asus ROG Phone II is fueled by a 6000mAh battery with 30W Quick Charging 4.0 and 10W reverse charging. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on ROG UI and comes with an optical under-display fingerprint scanner.

