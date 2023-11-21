Asus ROG Phone 8 series: What do we know so far

Asus launches its gaming phones under the ROG Phone series every year and earlier this year, it launched the ROG Phone 7 series. Now, with the launch of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 earlier this month, Asus is readying its next candidate in the ROG gaming phone lineup, and it will be the Asus ROG Phone 8 series. Here’s what we know so far about the devices.

Asus ROG Phone 8 series: Launch Timeline

As of now, there’s no information regarding the launch timeline of the ROG Phone 8 series. However, one can expect it to debut by next month or in January of 2024. Considering it is being spotted on multiple certification websites across the globe, the launch of the ROG Phone 8 series should be imminent.

Asus ROG Phone 8 series: Specifications (Rumoured)

Asus ROG Phone 8 series models will launch with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, as confirmed by the brand on Weibo around three weeks back. Aside from that, the Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate was also spotted on Geekbench with the model number ASUS_AI2401_D. The listing suggested that the phone could ship with Android 14 out of the box.

The phone is seen with a Processor that scored 2,235 points on the single-core test and 7,098 points on the multi-core test. The Geekbench listing also says that the device has 24GB of RAM which is quite normal for gaming phones as such handsets usually come packed with the most top-end specifications available for smartphones out there.

A device with model ASUS_AI2401_A was also spotted on Geekbench in September which had 16GB RAM, as per what the listing shows. It could either be the Pro or base model in the series. Then, the Ultimate variant was also spotted on the 3C certification website, which suggested that the phone will have 65W Fast charging support.

Considering the past record of the brand, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor should remain uniform across the series. The difference between the Pro and base model could be in terms of RAM while the Ultimate variant will differ from the remaining models in terms of design. Display, camera, and battery capacity related specifications are yet to uncovered. However, we feel that Asus would pack the handsets with a 6000mAh battery, while the display Refresh Rate could go up till 165Hz.