Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate launching globally on September 19, Dimensity 9000+ confirmed

Asus has confirmed that it is launching a new smartphone globally on September 19 and it will be the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. This will be the third model in the ROG Phone 6 series which already consists of the standard and Pro models. Furthermore, Asus has also confirmed as to which processor will power the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate.

Asus Global has announced that the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will draw power from a Dimensity 9000+ processor. It will be the first gaming phone to offer this processor. The device has also been spotted on AnTuTu benchmarking website in the past where it scored 11,46,594 points. Out of these points, 2,91,317 points are for the CPU while the rest are for GPU, MEM, and UX testing.

The ROG Phone 6 is entering its ULTIMATE form!

Powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9000+ CPU for peak performance 💪



ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, coming September 19.



Save the date 👉 https://t.co/a6j55Te4Kq#ROG #ROGPhone6DUltimate pic.twitter.com/gDJcdBoya6 — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) August 29, 2022

Moreover, the gaming smartphone’s 3C certification website listing reveals that it will come with support for 65W fast charging. It is yet to be seen whether the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will retain other specifications from the ROG Phone 6 Pro or not.

Talking about the ROG Phone 6 series, the devices sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,448 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, 1ms response time, 23ms touch latency, HDR10+ support, and up to 1200 nits of peak brightness with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Further, the display has a Pixelworks i6 processor.

The Pro model also features a small PMOLED display on the back panel with ROG Vision while the vanilla model only has the glowing ROG logo. Asus has employed the GameCool 6 cooling system in both the smartphones which as per the company is the biggest update to the system since the introduction of the ROG Phone series. It comes with a redesigned, 360-degree CPU cooling system that is more efficient in heat dissipation.