Asus ROG Phone 5 white colour variant now available in India via Flipkart

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 18, 2021 3:45 pm

Latest News

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is already available in Black colour in the 8GB + 128GB variant.
Asus ROG Phone 5 is now available for purchase in white colour in India for the first time on Flipkart. The white colour variant of Asus ROG Phone 5 is available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 49,999.

 

The Asus ROG Phone 5 is already available in Black colour in the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 12GB+256GB variant is still not available for purchase. The company has still not announced when the ROG Phone 5 Pro and Ultimate versions will be available.

In terms of specs, Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with 6.78 inches full-HD+ OLED screen with 1080 x 2448 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 20.4:9, 144Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch-sampling rate, 24.3ms touch latency, Gorilla Glass Victus protection and HDR10+. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC processor coupled with Adreno 660, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

 

On the camera front, the ROG Phone 5 gaming phone sports a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie snapper.

 

The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery with 65W HyperCharge fast charging that can charge up to 4200mAh (70%) in  30 minutes and 100% in 52 minutes. It comes with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. For the software, the phone runs Android 11 operating system with ROG UI out-of-the-box.

