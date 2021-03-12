Asus ROG Phone 5 gets its first update after launch earlier this week

Asus ROG Phone 5 update adds Esports Mode, ROG Akira Character theme pack, multiple theme packs in cooperated with popular game publishers and Upcoming alarm notification setting in Clock.

Advertisement

Asus is rolling out the first software update to ROG Phone 5, which was launched in India earlier this week. The update brings a range of improvements, including an e-sports mode, new motion control gestures in AirTrigger 5 and more.





Asus has announced the roll out of update for the Asus ROG Phone 5 on its forum. To start with, the update comes with version number 18.0830.2101.73



“Since the server pushes update notice to different serial numbers by batches, it may take some days for you to receive the FOTA notice. Thanks for your patience. You may tap “System updates” in [Settings] >[System] to check if there is new firmware available. Or, you can also try to manually update firmware by referring to the following link,” said Asus on its forum.



As per the official changelog, the update enhances the advanced settings of system modes in Armoury Crate, adds animation editor for ROG Vision in Armoury Crate and adds brand new motion control gestures in AirTrigger 5.



The update further adds Esports Mode, ROG Akira Character theme pack, multiple theme packs in cooperated with popular game publishers and Upcoming alarm notification setting in Clock.



It optimizes camera user experience, system stability, ROG Vision and charging stability.

You can check out the full changelog of the update below for more details:



1. Enhanced the advanced settings of system modes in Armoury Crate

2. Added animation editor for ROG Vision in Armoury Crate. Now supports share and import functions.

3. Added brand new motion control gestures in AirTrigger 5

4. Added Esports Mode : A competitive mode tailored for esports competitions in the power button menu screen during gameplay

5. Added ROG Akira Character theme pack

6. Added multiple theme packs in cooperated with popular game publishers

7. Added "Upcoming alarm notification" setting in Clock - Sent out 2 hours before the scheduled alarm.

8. Optimized Camera user experience

9. Optimized system stability

10. Optimized ROG Vision

11. Optimized charging stability





Asus ROG Phone 5 in Phantom Black and Storm White colours is priced at Rs 49999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 57,999.

Advertisement