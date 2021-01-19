Asus ROG Phone 3 to be available with upto Rs 3,000 discount in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

ROG Phone 3 is the third-gen flagship gaming smartphone with latest Snapdragon 865 Plus, 144Hz 10 Bit HDR AMOLED Display, Dual Partition capable Ultra Sonic Air Triggers and 6000 mAh battery.

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has today announced discounts on the ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone. The company is offering discount in Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale, which will run for 3 days from 20th January to (00:00 hours) to 24th January 2021 (23:59 hours).

The Asus ROG Phone 3 8GB+128GB and 12GB+128GB models, which have an original price of Rs 46,999 and Rs 49,999, will now be available for Rs 43,999 and Rs 46,999 after a price cut of Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively.

For Flipkart Plus members, sale will begin on 19th January 2021(12:00 hours). During the Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale fans can avail up to Rs 1000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Card and EMI Transactions.

After HDFC Bank Credit Card offer, the 8GB+128GB and 12GB+128GB models will be available for Rs 42,999 and Rs 46,999.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is loaded with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate. The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery along with a 30W fast charging solution. It runs on the Android 10 operating system. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It is loaded with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage option that doesn't support expansion through a microSD card.

The phone has a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 125-degree FoV, and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 24-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.