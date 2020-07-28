Advertisement

Asus ROG Phone 3 has a hidden 160Hz mode, here’s how to activate it

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 28, 2020 11:23 am

There is a secret way through which one can activate the 160Hz refresh rate on the latest smartphone.
Asus recently announced the launch of its latest gaming smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 3, in India. The latest smartphone comes loaded with the latest Qualcomm chipset and it is also the first phone to come with 144Hz refresh rate. 

 

However, there is a secret way through which one can activate the 160Hz refresh rate on the latest smartphone. Folks at the XDA Developers have found out that Asus ROG Phone 3 can be pushed to 160Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with different screen refresh options including Auto, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz and 144Hz. The folks found out a ridden reference about the 160Hz refresh rate mode in the Settings app. Users need to set up the Android Debug Bridge (ADB) on their PC and run the following command from a command prompt or terminal window: “adb shell setprop debug.vendor.asus.fps.eng 1”. 

 

In order to set up ADB, users first need to go to Settings > About Phone and go to Build Number and tap on it 7 times to enable the developer mode. Once done, go to the developer mode and select USB Debugging mode option. Users then need to download the ADB software on the PC and open the command prompt from the same directory. Then connect the smartphone with a USB cable and set the mode to file transfer. Users then need to launch ADB Daemon by entering adb devices and the phone screen will see a prompt to enable the access. 

 

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

 

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is loaded with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, 25ms touch latency, HDR10+ certification, 391ppi pixel density, 1000nits brightness, 113 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and more.

 

The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It is loaded with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage option. The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery along with a 30W fast charging solution. It runs on the Android 10 operating system.

 

On the camera front, it supports triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 125-degree FoV, and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 24-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

 

Asus ROG Phone 3 launching in India on July 22, will be Flipkart exclusive

Asus ROG Phone 3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Soc launching tomorrow

Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 865+ chipset launched in India

