Advertisement

Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 865+ chipset launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 22, 2020 9:54 pm

Latest News

The smartphone is the first to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with gaming-centric features and more.
Advertisement

Asus has today announced the launch of its latest gaming-centric smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 3. The smartphone is the first to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with gaming-centric features and more. 

 

Asus ROG Phone 3 pricing details

 

The ROG Phone 3 comes with a price tag of 1099 Euros for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option, while the 12GB of RAM and 256GB is available for 999 Euros. The ROG Phone 3 with 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage is priced at 799 Euros. As for the Indian pricing is concerned, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 49,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at Rs 57,999.

 

 



Advertisement

 

Asus ROG Phone 3 features

 

 

The latest smartphone from Asus comes loaded with a host of interesting features. The phone comes with the latest GameCool 3 heat-dissipating system that provides 6x larger heatsink, redesigned Copper 3D vapour chamber and larger graphite film. It comes with AirTriggers 3. The new and enhanced touch-sensitive Ultrasonic bumper/shoulder buttons offer haptic feedback. It supports both sliding, swiping and the possibility to divide each button in two partitions for tapping. Resulting in up to four shoulder triggers. 

 

AirTrigger 3 also features a single shake to control on-screen input, giving you a total of 5 additional actions that are comfortable to use. AirTrigger 3 can be used even when not gaming. With a simple long- or short- “squeeze” in portrait mode you can activate customizable and useful actions. It comes with GameFX - Audio that offers enhanced gaming experience. It comes with 7 magnets for more power and less distortion. The company has partnered with Swedish company Dirac. It also offers side-mounted ports and AeroActive Cooler 3 as an accessory. It also comes with enhanced X-Mode and Armoury Crate. 

 

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

 

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is loaded with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, 25ms touch latency, HDR10+ certification, 391ppi pixel density, 1000nits brightness, 113 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and more. 

 

The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It is loaded with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage option. 

 

On the camera front, it supports triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 125-degree FoV, and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 24-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. 

 

The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery along with a 30W fast charging solution. It runs on the Android 10 operating system. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.

 

Asus Rog Phone 3 First Impression

Asus ROG Phone 3 launched in India, price starts at Rs 49,999

Asus ROG Phone 3 India Launch Today: How to Watch LiveStream, Expected Price, Specifications and more

Asus ROG Phone 3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Soc launching tomorrow

Asus Zenfone 7 - What we know so far

Asus ROG Phone 3 launching in India on July 22, will be Flipkart exclusive

Latest News from Asus

Tags: Asus Asus ROG Phone 3

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Asus ROG Phone 3 launched in India, price starts at Rs 49,999

iQOO introduces Referral Program for iQOO 3 users

Poco C3 tipped to launch soon in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 AR Glasses available in India

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Asus Rog Phone 3; First look and Unboxing

Asus Rog Phone 3; First look and Unboxing
5G trials in India, Samsung Budget Smartphone, Asus Rog Phone 3, iQOO referral program

5G trials in India, Samsung Budget Smartphone, Asus Rog Phone 3, iQOO referral program
Is OnePlus Nord worth Buying?

Is OnePlus Nord worth Buying?
Netflix new mobile plan, BSNl new broadband plan, fast charging dangerous, one plus Nord price, Infinix smart 4 plus

Netflix new mobile plan, BSNl new broadband plan, fast charging dangerous, one plus Nord price, Infinix smart 4 plus
London says no to TikTok, Jio Cancels 2 pre-paid plans, Galaxy M31s, Oppo Reno 4 pro

London says no to TikTok, Jio Cancels 2 pre-paid plans, Galaxy M31s, Oppo Reno 4 pro
OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR

OnePlusNord Price? Will DTH Survive in India, Jio 5G- Made in India? , Mobile Vs DSLR

Latest Picture Story

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies