Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 865+ chipset launched in India

Asus has today announced the launch of its latest gaming-centric smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 3. The smartphone is the first to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with gaming-centric features and more.

Asus ROG Phone 3 pricing details

The ROG Phone 3 comes with a price tag of 1099 Euros for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option, while the 12GB of RAM and 256GB is available for 999 Euros. The ROG Phone 3 with 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage is priced at 799 Euros. As for the Indian pricing is concerned, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 49,999, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB model is priced at Rs 57,999.







Asus ROG Phone 3 features

The latest smartphone from Asus comes loaded with a host of interesting features. The phone comes with the latest GameCool 3 heat-dissipating system that provides 6x larger heatsink, redesigned Copper 3D vapour chamber and larger graphite film. It comes with AirTriggers 3. The new and enhanced touch-sensitive Ultrasonic bumper/shoulder buttons offer haptic feedback. It supports both sliding, swiping and the possibility to divide each button in two partitions for tapping. Resulting in up to four shoulder triggers.

AirTrigger 3 also features a single shake to control on-screen input, giving you a total of 5 additional actions that are comfortable to use. AirTrigger 3 can be used even when not gaming. With a simple long- or short- “squeeze” in portrait mode you can activate customizable and useful actions. It comes with GameFX - Audio that offers enhanced gaming experience. It comes with 7 magnets for more power and less distortion. The company has partnered with Swedish company Dirac. It also offers side-mounted ports and AeroActive Cooler 3 as an accessory. It also comes with enhanced X-Mode and Armoury Crate.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is loaded with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, 25ms touch latency, HDR10+ certification, 391ppi pixel density, 1000nits brightness, 113 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and more.

The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. It is loaded with up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage option.

On the camera front, it supports triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 125-degree FoV, and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, there is a 24-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

The phone comes with a 6000mAh battery along with a 30W fast charging solution. It runs on the Android 10 operating system. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port.