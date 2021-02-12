Advertisement

Asus ROG launches ROG Strix GA35 and ROG Strix GT35 Gaming Desktops in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 12, 2021 11:50 am

Latest News

The ROG Strix GA35 and ROG Strix GT35 are available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart and ASUS channel stores across India.
Advertisement

ASUS has launched two new gaming ROG Strix desktops – ROG Strix GA35 and ROG Strix GT35 in India. Asus ROG Strix GA35 starts at Rs 2,54,990 while Asus ROG Strix GT35 gaming desktop comes with a starting price of Rs 2,34,990.

The ROG Strix GA35 and ROG Strix GT35 are available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart and ASUS channel stores across India. Packed with the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, the gaming desktops come with Windows 10 Home pre-installed and RGB lighting.

ASUS ROG desktops ensure an ultimate gaming experience for the passionate, competitive, and cross-platform gamers. Both ROG Strix GA35 and ROG Strix GT35 are engineered to sustain smooth gameplay under serious pressure and offer the flexibility to do everything and managing heavy multitasking. ROG’s versatile Strix gaming desktops offer high-end performance with a cooling-focused, multi-chambered chassis design and liquid cooling system.

ROG Strix GA35


ROG Strix GA35 comes equipped with the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, supporting up to a 16-core AMD Ryzen9 3950X CPU for demanding workloads including content creation, streaming, video editing, 3D rendering and heavy multitasking. ROG Strix GA35 is reinforced by an easy-carry design with an integrated handle and Keystone II technology for easy profile switching at competitions and LANs.

The dynamic Wind Shear chassis is subtly shaped to enhance airflow while keeping noise levels under 40dB for quieter gameplay and work. It has up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz.

ROG Strix GT35


ROG Strix GT35 is powered with the 10-core Intel Core i9 CPU that accelerates content creation and can even be overclocked with an AI-enhanced system. The desktop offers smooth fast-paced gameplay with up to a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. The gaming desktop is geared with the sights of OVERWATCH in FHD Epic visuals at up to 300 FPS and advantage of a 143 FPS gameplay.

ROG Strix GT35 is designed with a unique, multi-zone chassis that keeps the CPU, graphics card, and power supply in separate bays to minimize thermal interference and lower ambient temperatures, to push processor clocks and frequencies higher for better overall performance.

Advertisement

Asus ROG Phone 5 spotted on Geekbench with 16GB RAM and Android 11 OS

Asus ROG Phone 5 specifications revealed via TENAA

Asus Sky Selection 2 laptop launched with Ryzen 5000 series CPU

Asus ROG Phone 4/5 leaked hands-on video reveals secondary display

Flipkart Big Savings Days: Top deals on smartphones, laptops and more

Asus ROG Phone 3 to be available with upto Rs 3,000 discount in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

Latest News from Asus

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

CES 2021: LG unveils UltraGear Gaming Monitors, LG UltraWide Monitor and more

LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate launched in India

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies