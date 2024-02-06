Asus Enters Rebadging Business: ZenFone 11 Ultra Is The New ROG Phone 8

Asus unveiled its latest lineup of gaming phones called the ROG Phone 8 series earlier last month and now seems to be on track to unveil the Zenfone 11 Ultra, which might be a rebadged ROG Phone 8, according to leaks. Here’s what all we know about the upcoming Zenfone series smartphone from Asus.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra: Design

The leak comes from Reddit user Td3v1l while going through a teardown of the latest ROG 8 firmware update, which only gives us our first look at the smartphone in various colours but also its retail packaging box along with a detailed specs sheet. As for the design, Asus already toned it down this year with the ROG Phone 8 and it could further that in the Zenfone 11 Ultra.

The handset can be seen in shades including Eternal Black, Skyline Blue, Misty Gray, Verdure Green, and Desert Sienna shades, with lines running across the bottom half of the rear panel. The right spine houses the buttons for volume and power, while the front has a similar-looking display to the ROG Phone 8.

More colour options, along with a more streamlined design, could attract a subset of users that Asus couldn’t cater to before. Further, as the name of the handset suggests, there could be a more compact version of the Zenfone 11 Ultra, called just the Zenfone 11, which would carry on the tradition of the brand where it launches a smaller-sized flagship every year under the Zenfone lineup.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra: Leaked Specs

According to the leak, the Zenfone 11 Ultra will sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED HDR panel with support for variable Refresh Rate from 1 to 120Hz, but with up to 144Hz option for gaming instead of 165Hz. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The phone will get a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890 sensor, Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 3.0, along with a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 32MP 3X telephoto lens assisted by OIS. The front will house a 32MP ultra-wide angle selfie camera that has an RGBW sensor.

A dual-cell 5,500mAh battery with support for 65W HyperCharge and 15W Qi wireless charging will back the phone. Alongside, there’ll be a 3.5mm Headphone jack and dual stereo speakers tuned by Dirac for audio.

If you observe closely, the design and the specifications match that of the ROG Phone 8. Asus doesn’t generally rebrand its smartphones with some kind of USP reserved for each device. However, it seems like the trend in the smartphone industry got the best of Asus this time around.