Asus 8Z launching in India on February 28

The Asus 8z is set to launch in India soon. The company has today confirmed to launch the smartphone on February 28. The Asus 8z launch event in India will take place at 12:00 pm (noon).

Asus introduced the Zenfone 8 series globally in May last year. The Asus 8z was unveiled as the Zenfone 8. Now Asus is finally launching the phone in India almost after six months. Asus has parented with Milind Usha Soman for the launch in India.

The Zenfone 8 series was earlier to be launched in India in May, around the same time when launched globally. But Asus postponed the launch due to the second wave of Covid 19 in India.

Asus 8Z Specifications

Asus 8Z sports a 5.9“ FHD+ (2400 x 1080) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and 1100-nits of peak brightness. A 4000mAh battery backs it under the hood with support for 30W fast charging. There’s also an optical under-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For the optics, the phone is equipped with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor and a 12MP Sony IMX363 secondary sensor that has an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. In addition, for selfies and video chats, ZenFone 8 has a 12MP Sony IMX663 camera at the front.

The Asus 8Z runs on Android 11 based on ZenUI 8. It has to be seen if the Asus 8Z launches with Android 12 in India.

Additional features include linear vibration motor, IP68 water and dust resistance, dual super linear speakers with Dirac HD Sound (7-magnet top speaker, 3-magnet bottom), and triple microphones with OZO Audio Zoom & Noise Reduction Technology.