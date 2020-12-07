Advertisement

Arrow MX wired earphones launched in India at a starting price of Rs 149

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 07, 2020 4:01 pm

Equipped with wide frequency response and tangle-free cable, MX wired earphones offer rich bass HD stereo sound with passive noise cancellation.
Arrow has launched its new wired earphone range - “MX” in India. Arrow MX wired earphone start at a price point of Rs 149 and goes to Rs 199. These earphones are available at all leading outlets across India.

 

MX series wired earphones have 10 different models in its range that are available in multiple colour combinations for users to choose from. 

The newly launched MX wired earphone range delivers surround sound with heavy bass. Owing to its quirky shape and distinctive design, these are extremely light-weight and sleek. These earphones sit comfortably in your ears.

 

MX series wired earphones have 10 different models in its range which come in different colour combinations for users to choose from. It also allows its users to enjoy two-way interaction due to its in-built microphone.

