Apple to manufacture iPhone 12 lineup in India

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 10, 2021 10:33 am

Apple is expected to soon start producing the iPhone 12 lineup in India, therefore reducing its dependencies on China production
Apple iPhone 12 series will be made in India at the Wistron facility. Apple currently manufactures only three iPhones in India that includes iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020) and the iPhone 11. Apple is expected to invest more than Rs 2.9 billion for the locally sourced parts and for the factory. Its partner Wistron is also expected to double its employees at the Naraspura plant from 1,000 to 2,000.

 

As per a Business Standard report, the Wistron facility near Bengaluru will be the first to manufacture the current iPhone 12 lineup, while by the end of 2021 the Pegatron factory in Chennai will also join. 

 

In related news to Apple, the company is readying its iPhones to ditch the notch on the front and as per a new report, this might finally happen in the Pro models of the iPhone launched in 2022 (not in 2021). 

 

Apple is also expected to upgrade the front-facing camera’s autofocus capabilities in the iPhone 14 series of models. All iPhones in the lineup could adopt this punch-hole display design if product yields allow.

 

This will also allow the Apple users to have more viewing area resulting in an even more immersive experience. Secondly, the report further reads that Apple is planning to release a new iPhone SE model in the first half of next year. The 2022 model iPhone SE will be the first entry-priced model by the company to feature 5G

Tags: Apple

 

