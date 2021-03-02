Apple to ditch the notch on iPhones in 2022 models: Report

Apple will reportedly ditch the notch on the iPhones starting with iPhone Pro models that will launch in 2022

Apple is readying its iPhones to ditch the notch on the front and as per a new report, this might finally happen in the Pro models of the iPhone launched in 2022 (not in 2021).

The report comes from long-time analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities, citing Apple supply chain sources regarding two changes to Apple’s 2022 lineups of iPhones. Kuo is expecting the successor to this year’s iPhone Pro model to ditch the notch next year and use a punch-hole camera cut-out in its display, like most Android phones do today.

Apart from this, Apple is expected to upgrade the front-facing camera’s autofocus capabilities in the iPhone 14 series of models. All iPhones in the lineup could adopt this punch-hole display design if product yields allow. The notch on the iPhone has been persistent since a few years now even though the world has moved forward and found a bunch of other solutions to the notch problem.

This will allow the Apple users to have more viewing area resulting in an even more immersive experience. Secondly, the report further reads that Apple is planning to release a new iPhone SE model in the first half of next year. The 2022 model iPhone SE will be the first entry-priced model by the company to feature 5G.

Kuo expects Apple to retain the 4.7-inch design in the 2022 SE with Touch ID while the major selling points for the phone will include an updated processor along with 5G as it will be a major boost towards 5G adoption as buyers in this segment of the market replace existing phones.