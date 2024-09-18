Apple to Likely Equip iPhone 17 Pro Models With 2nm Chips

The iPhone 16 series just launched and we are already seeing rumours about the upcoming iPhone 17 models, suggesting that Apple will likely pack the iPhone 17 Pro models with 2nm chips made by TSMC. Apple has also likely booked all of TSMC’s 2nm production capacity, similar to what it did with TSMC’s 3nm node with A17 Pro chips used in iPhone 15 Pro models.

Reports from Chou News Agency suggest that Apple has reserved all of TSMC’s 2nm capacity, however, because the new process technology has low production yields, the SoC will only be featured in the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max at launch. Meanwhile, a report from, December last year revealed that TSMC had showcased its new 2nm chips to Apple.

The production of the chips had allegedly begun in July earlier this year. It is reported that while TSMC can make the chips, it needs the help of other suppliers to package them ready for installation in devices. “The TSMC 2-nanometer process will be mass-produced in 2025, and the advanced process technology will continue to be proud of the group, and will be adopted by major customers Apple and AMD,” read the report.

The upcoming iPhone lineup is also expected to consist of a Slim iPhone which is likely to be marketed as iPhone 17 Air. This iPhone may pack the regular A19 chip (if that’s what it would be called) along with the iPhone 17, while the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max should get the Apple A19 Pro chip made on TSMC’s 2nm node.

Meanwhile, in related news to Apple, the company recently began rolling out major software updates for its whole portfolio of products, including iOS 18 for iPhones, iPadOS 18 for iPads, watchOS 11 for Apple Watches, tvOS 18 for Apple TV devices, and macOS Sequoia for all the macOS powered MacBooks and other Mac devices.