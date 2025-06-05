Apple to Bring Animated Album Art on Lock Screen for Apple Music; iOS 26-based Upcoming Features Leaked for Apple Apps

Apple seems to be working on a new set of features for its apps that it will release with the upcoming version of iOS and that will seemingly include an animated Album Art on lock screen for Apple Music, auto translation and Polls support in Apple’s Messages app, and more. Here’s everything to know about the new leak.

The leak comes from 9to5Mac, citing previously-accurate sources, as per which Apple will redesign the media player experience on the lock screen. When it ships, there will be an animated Album Art on Lock Screen for Apple Music that will animate in full screen. This is likely to add an aesthetic appeal to the lock screen alongside making the experience more livelier.

As for the Messages app, there’ll be auto translation support which will use AI to automatically translate incoming and outgoing messages in the Messages app. In addition, the Messages App will also get Polls support where the company is also testing Apple Intelligence integration. “For example, one possibility is that Messages could automatically suggest the poll structure based on the context of the conversation,” the report read.

For the Notes app, Apple is working on supporting the ability to export notes in Markdown. It’s a feature third-party apps have supported for years.

Finally, in addition to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS, Apple is also planning to bring its UI redesign to CarPlay. It is unclear how the refresh would look like, but it will match the design language of Apple’s other UI overhauls.

Apple is expected to unveil major updates across all its platforms at WWDC 2025 next week. It is further expected to rename its software versions for better consistency, where it’ll reportedly call them iOS 26, macOS 26, iPadOS 26, and watchOS 26.