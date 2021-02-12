Apple launches “For All Mankind” Apple TV+ AR app

“For All Mankind: Time Capsule” can be downloaded for free today from the App Store for iPhone or iPad in the US, and will be available in more regions later this month.

Apple has announced a new an Augmented Reality (AR) experience for Apple TV+ series “For All Mankind” on the App Store. The For All Mankind Time Capsule AR app is available on the iPhone and the iPad and explores the decade-long gap between Season 1 and Season 2 of the Apple TV+ show.



In the “For All Mankind: Time Capsule” experience, AR is used to establish a unique connection with the world of “For All Mankind,” allowing those who experience it to actually see and interact with the objects.



On devices with a LiDAR scanner, including iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPad Pro, fans will be able to use an old slide projector that displays photos of Danny and some family photos of the Stevens, projected perfectly on any wall in their space. And items as ordinary as a newspaper and answering machine shed light on impactful events in the lives of Danny, Gordo and Tracy Stevens, revealing more about the alternate world of “For All Mankind” and what’s coming in season two.



Fans can catch up now on the entire first season of “For All Mankind” on Apple TV+. The 10-episode second season will debut globally with the first episode on Friday, February 19, 2021, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday, exclusively on Apple TV+. “For All Mankind” is produced by Sony Pictures Television.



“For All Mankind” explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline.