Apple launches Fitness+ service

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 09, 2020 3:38 pm

Apple has finally launched the Fitness+ service that was unveiled earlier this year. The service hasn't launched in India yet.
Apple has announced that it will be launching the Apple Fitness+ service for select countries on 14th of December. The service was unveiled earlier this year with the launch of Apple Watch Series 6 and is now making its way to the users. 

 

Apple Fitness+ brings studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, intelligently incorporating workout metrics from Apple Watch. 

 

Features

 

Apple says that the service will launch with 10 of the most popular workout types, including High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown. 

 

These workouts will be lead by an experienced team of trainers and will be fueled by the top music from today's artists.

 

Apple Fitness+

 

The Apple Fitness+ service is tightly integrated with Apple Watch. Apple Fitness+ dynamically integrates personal metrics from Apple Watch to inspire users, animating them on the screen during key moments in the workout, providing an engaging and immersive experience to help users stay motivated. 

 

For example, when the trainer says to check heart rate, the heart rate metrics are spotlighted; during tough intervals, a countdown timer starts to help users get through to the last second; and when they close their Activity rings, a celebration happens right on the workout screen. 

 

Fitness+ screenshot

 

To start a workout, users will first have to choose their trainer, time, workout, and music to get to their next workout in seconds. There is also an intelligent recommendation engine that considers workouts previously completed in Fitness+, the Apple Watch Workout app, and favorite third-party fitness apps that integrate with the Health app. 

 

Apple will deliver new content across all workout types with a variety of trainers, times, and music, each week. 

 

Another feature called Activity Sharing, will give users the ability to allow their friends and family to see Fitness+ workouts completed, and workouts can also be shared to their favorite social media channels. 

 

Additionally, all workouts include a trainer demonstrating modifications, so users of varying ability levels have someone to follow.

 

For music, users can choose from nine different styles, including Latest Hits, Chill Vibes, Upbeat Anthems, Pure Dance, Throwback Hits, Everything Rock, Latin Grooves, Hip Hop/R&B, and Top Country, and see the full workout playlist before they start.

 

Apple also conveys that an Apple Music subscription is not required to enjoy the music in Fitness+, but for those who have one, favorite songs or an entire playlist from Fitness+ workouts can be downloaded to their Apple Music library to listen anytime. 

 

Pricing & Availability 

 

Apple Fitness+ will be available Monday, December 14, and requires iOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, iPadOS 14.3, and tvOS 14.3. For Apple Watch users, Apple Fitness+ will automatically appear as a new tab in the Fitness app on iPhone; the Fitness app for iPad will be available to download from the App Store; and on Apple TV, the Fitness app will automatically appear once users upgrade to tvOS 14.3.

 

Fitness+

 

Apple Fitness+ will be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US, and costs $9.99 (approx Rs 735) for a month and $79.99 (approx Rs 5,800) for a year. Fitness+ can be shared among up to six family members for the same price. 

 

Apple is giving 3 months of free Apple Fitness+ subscription if you buy an Apple Watch. The service will also be included in the Apple One Premier Plan which gives users additional access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 (approx Rs 2,200) per month. 

 

There is no news for the availability of the service in India as of now. 

