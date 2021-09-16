Apple iPhone SE 256GB storage variant discontinued in India

After the Apple iPhone 13 series smartphones launch, Apple has silently discontinued the 256GB variant of the iPhone SE in India.

The device was available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage models. But now, the 256GB model is not listed anymore on the Apple Store. Instead, it only shows two options of Apple iPhone SE – 64GB and 128GB priced at Rs 39,900 and Rs, respectively. The iPhone SE 256GB variant was previously available for Rs 54,900.

Apple also announced the price cuts for iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series smartphones in India. The new prices of the Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series are now live on the Apple India store.

Apple iPhone 12 series have received price cuts in India after the iPhone 13 launch.

After the price cut, the iPhone 12 Mini in India starts at Rs 59,990 in India for the 64GB storage. The 128GB storage and 256GB storage variants are now priced at Rs 64,900 and Rs 74,900, respectively.

On the other hand, the iPhone 12 is now priced at Rs 65,900 for 64GB, Rs 70,900 for 128GB and Rs 80,900 for 256GB.

Apple has discontinued the Pro and Pro Max models of the iPhone 12 series. Instead, they are replaced by iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro models that cost the same.

The iPhone 11 has received a Rs 5000 price cut on both the 64GB and 128GB models, and the 256GB model is not listed anymore. The 64GB model is now priced at Rs 49,900. The 128GB will now cost you Rs 54,900. The phone is available on Apple store, Amazon, Flipkart and leading offline stores.

Meanwhile, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in three storage variants each. The iPhone 13 mini 128GB is priced at Rs 69,900 in India, 256GB priced at Rs 79,900, and 512GB priced at Rs 99,900. iPhone 13 will cost Rs 79,900 for 128GB, Rs 89,900 for 256GB and Rs 99,900 for 512GB variants.

The iPhone 13 Pro has been priced starting at Rs 1,19,900 for 128GB, Rs 1,29,900 for 256GB, Rs 1,49,900 for 512GB and finally, Rs 1,69,900 for 1TB variant. The leader of the pack, iPhone 13 Pro Max will cost Rs 1,29,900, Rs 1,39,900. Rs. 1,59,900 and Rs 1,79,900 for these same variants, respectively.