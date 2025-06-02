Samsung to Integrate Perplexity in Galaxy S26 Series as The Default Assistant

Samsung and Perplexity are likely exploring a deal where the former will be investing in the latter and will be integrating Perplexity in Galaxy S26 series as the default assistant. Aside from that, Samsung also wants Perplexity’s AI technology to be integrated in the brand’s own AI assistant, Bixby.

The two companies are in talks to preload Perplexity’s App and assistant on upcoming Samsung devices and integrate the startup’s search features into the Samsung web browser, reported Bloomberg. The firms have also discussed weaving Perplexity’s technology into Samsung’s Bixby virtual assistant, the people familiar with the matter told the publication.

Furthermore, the plans to load Perplexity in Galaxy S26 series could be announced as soon as next month. The devices are expected to launch in Q1 of 2026, following the usual launch pattern of Samsung. Samsung is also expected to be one of the biggest investors in a new round of funding for Perplexity. The startup is in advanced discussions to raise $500 million at a $14 billion valuation.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Renders Leaked: Rotating Bezel Makes a Comeback

Samsung and Perplexity have reportedly explored developing an AI-powered operating system and a dedicated app for AI agents that could leverage Perplexity’s capabilities alongside other AI assistants, as per Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Apple has also expressed interest in collaborating with Perplexity, holding discussions about potentially using it as an alternative to Google Search and as a replacement for ChatGPT within the Siri voice assistant.