Apple iPhone SE 2020 now assembled in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 24, 2020 6:01 pm

The company has revealed that the locally assembled iPhone will be available for purchase from authorised retail stores and online channels very soon.
Apple has revealed that it has started assembling its affordable iPhone, the iPhone SE 2020, in India. The company has revealed that the locally assembled iPhone will be available for purchase from authorised retail stores and online channels very soon. 

 

The company has started assembling the latest iPhone SE 2020 at Wistron manufacturing plant in Bengaluru facility. Interestingly, the Taiwan-based manufacturer started the production of previous-generation iPhones in 2017. "New iPhone SE packs our most powerful chip into our most popular size at our most affordable price and we're excited to be making it in India for our local customers," Apple said in a statement. With this, Apple has now started assembling its high-end iPhones including iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 7 and iPhone SE. 

 

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 is available at a starting price of Rs 42,500. The 128GB and 256GB storage versions cost Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300 respectively. Apple iPhone SE 2020 features 4.7-inch HD IPS LCD display with 1334 x 750 pixels resolution, 625 nits brightness, 326 ppi display and HDR 10. 

 

The iPhone SE uses Haptic Touch for Quick Actions and there is a Touch ID fingerprint sensor below the display. There’s no Face ID on the smartphone. Under the hood, there is hexa-core A13 Bionic 64-bit processor which also powers the latest iPhone 11 series.

 

The phone is equipped with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and LED True Tone to flash with Slow Sync. The sensor also has Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support and it is capable of shooting 4K videos at 24 fps, 30 fps and 60 fps.  For the front, there is a 7-megapixel selfie sensor with 1080p HD video recording.

