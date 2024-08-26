Apple iPhone 16 Series Launch on September 9

Apple has sent out invitations, with the tagline “It’s Glowtime,” to their iPhone 16 series launch event on September 9, which is also the date they’re anticipated to announce other gadgets that could include new Apple Watches and a new set of Airpods.

The invitations for the event were sent online and the event is now also visible on Apple’s own website. The launch event for iPhone 16 series will be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park. It will also be livestreamed as usual, on Apple’s YouTube channel and via its own services including Apple TV. The event is set to start at 10 a.m. PT, which converts to 10:30 p.m IST.

We’ll witness the launch of iPhone 16 series at the event, which is expected to consist of four models, including the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and the 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will have a redesigned camera module, containing vertically stacked Sensors instead of the diagonal implementation in former models. Renders showcasing this design have already been leaked in the past.

The two cameras will seemingly consist of two sensors, including the primary wide camera that provides a 1X and 2X zoom, and a secondary ultra wide camera for the .5X zoom out. Coming to the Pro models, they’ll have the same setup as last year, including a wide camera, an ultra wide camera, and a telephoto camera.

However, the Pro model will have an upgraded 5x telephoto sensor we saw last year only on the 15 Pro Max. This sensor will be shared with the iPhone 16 Pro Max as well, and will essentially replace the 3X telephoto lens we saw in the iPhone 15 Pro. This telephoto lens will be a 12MP sensor with an f/2.8 aperture.

The devices will also have a new Capture button and will have the Dynamic Island too. They’ll reportedly be powered by the Apple A18 Pro and the Apple 18 chips. The Pro models will get the ProMotion 120Hz panels while the 16 and 16 Plus will retain the 60hz displays. The devices will launch with iOS 18 out of the box, but likely without Apple Intelligence.

Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4 are also expected to launch alongside the iPhone 16 series.