Apple iPhone 14‌ to reportedly launch on September 7

Apple iPhone 14 launch event is reportedly scheduled for September 7. This has been revealed by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. Apart from iPhone 14 models, Apple is also expected to launch Watch Series 8 at the same event.

According to Gurman, Apple will be launching a bunch of new products at this launch event including its highly anticipated iPhone 14 lineup and the Apple Watch Series 8. The report says that there will be four models of iPhone 14. This will include a 6.1-inch model, a 6.7-inch model, a 6.1-inch model, and a 6.7-inch model with a larger screen. The series will not have a mini model this time as they have not sold well in the past.

Further, the report also says Apple has already started recording the presentation for the iPhone 14 launch event. So it will be a pre-recorded event which will be live streamed on September 7. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Previous leaks say that there are additionally plans for a new low-cost iPad with a significantly altered design. Further, there will also be upgraded iPad Pro versions, a Mac Pro with Apple silicon processors, and other gadgets. However, these products may be reserved for a second October event.

According to Mark Gurman on Bloomberg, The company usually releases the new iPhone in stores about a week and a half after it’s unveiled, and Apple is expected to stick to that pattern this year. Some retail store employees have been told to prepare for a major new product release on Sept. 16.

In a leak from May, it was reported that AirPods Pro 2 will also debut at the event. They are rumoured to be “the biggest innovation in wireless earbuds since the original AirPods”, and come with a new codec, a stemless design, and noise-cancelling technology. The earbuds might also replace the lightning connector with a USB Type-C connector. The Pro earbuds from Apple are said to come in White colour and could be priced at $299 (approx Rs 23,200).