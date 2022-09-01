Apple iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro Max expected: Leak

Apple will host a virtual iPhone 14 Series launch event on September 7. This year, they are expected to unveil four new iPhone models – two of which will not be a mini model or the Max. As per the latest leak iPhone 14 Max is being replaced by iPhone 14 Plus. Interestingly, past reports suggested that Apple would focus on upgrading to a Max, but now, there might be a Plus model instead of the Max.

The leak comes from Tommy Boi, who discovered protective cases for an “iPhone 14 Plus”. On his Twitter handle, he has posted pictures of a third-party case maker, so there is nothing official about it. But why would a case maker come up with random naming terminology?

As per the leaks, the current lineup is expected to be iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Related News:

Apple’s “Far Out’ event on 7sept: All about expected iPhone 14 launch and more

Apple iPhone 14, iQoo Z6 Lite, Xiaomi 12T Pro, and More: Top Smartphone launches in Sept 2022

Apple iPhone 14 Plus Specs ( leaked)

So if the leak is true, iPhone 14 Max is actually the iPhone 14 Plus, then here’s what we know about it. The model will offer a bigger 6.7-inch display along with an A16 bionic chipset. Other specs would be dual rear cameras, wide-notch like the iPhone 13’s, larger battery unit, iOS 16 support and more.

Apple iPhone 14 price ( leaked)

Nothing official about it but one of the reports suggest that the iPhone 14 will be priced slightly lower than the launch price of the iPhone 13. The base variant of the iPhone 14 (128GB) will be priced at $750 (roughly Rs 59,600). This is cheaper than the launch price of the iPhone 13, which had got a price tag of $799 (roughly Rs 63,600). However, for an upgraded model, you must pay an additional $100.