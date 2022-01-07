Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 price slashed in India

Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 11 have received a price cut in India. The price of the Apple smartphones have been slashed on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. Let’s look at the Apple iPhone 12, 12 mini, iPhone 11 price in India.

iPhone 12 and 12 mini price

Apple iPhone 12 price in India on Flipkart is Rs 53,999 for 64GB internal storage variant. The 128GB variant, on the other hand, is available for Rs 64,999. On Amazon, the 64GB storage variant is listed at Rs 63,900. The 128GB storage variant of iPhone 12 is listed at Rs 70,990.

Apple iPhone 12 mini is available on Flipkart at Rs 40,999 for the 64GB storage variant. This variant is available for Rs 53,900 on Amazon.

Those who want more storage can opt for the 128GB variant, which is available for Rs 54,999 on Flipkart. On Amazon, you get the 128GB variant for Rs 64,900.

iPhone 11 price

The iPhone 11 is available for Rs 49,990 for the 64GB of internal storage variant on Flipkart. The 128GB variant is available for purchase on Amazon for Rs 54,990.

Specifications

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 feature a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR displays with 2532×1170 pixels resolution. They are powered by the A14 Bionic chipset paired with up to 256GB storage. They were launched with iOS 14 and now run on the latest iOS 15 out of the box. Th phones are IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

For optics, the iPhone 12 and 12 mini come with dual rear cameras. They have dual 12MP sensors with OIS, 120-degree FoV, f/1.8 aperture, and 2x optical zoom. For the front, there is also a 12MP snapper with an f/2.2 True Depth sensor.