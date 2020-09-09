Advertisement

Apple event: What to expect on September 15

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 09, 2020 1:01 pm

Apple is all set to for the launch of its new devices on September 15 through a digital-only event. Here's what to expect.
Every year Apple releases a set of new hardware, like the new iPhones, Watch, iPad, etc and this year is no different. This year an event is scheduled for September 15th with the title 'Time Flies'. 

 

Apple recently announced that the iPhones would face a few weeks delay because of the pandemic situation and the challenges which it has caused to the supply chain. Which now brings us to the question that what can we expect from the September 15th event. Most probably we sill see the launch of the new iPad Air and Apple Watch series. The 'Time Flies' event is scheduled to be live-streamed on YouTube on 15th September starting at 10:30pm IST. 

 

Apple Watch Series 6 

 

The new Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to have better blood oxygen monitor, a faster and better processor, and enhanced sleep tracking. If Apple sticks to its wearables design philosophy, the Apple Watch Series 6 could showcase the same design language we had seen Series 5.  This year  Apple could introduce a cheaper model of a smartwatch as well. It could replace dated entry-level Series 3. Although no specs were revealed, the cost reduction could be because of using cheaper materials in its construction.

 

Although it’s long been rumoured that Apple would employ micro-LED displays on its wearable but it might not be showcased this year.   MicroLED tech would have allowed Apple to make the display brighter but at teh same time, it would have consumed more battery.

 

 

 

 

The Apple Watch Series 6 could see WiFi connectivity, which has been an issue with previous generation watches,  improvements through the use of liquid crystal polymer.

 

As for pricing, cheaper Apple Watch model may be priced somewhere around  $199  he Series 3 currently starts at $199 ( Rs 15,000 approx) and other variants may be priced between  $200-$300 ( Rs 30,000 approx.). It will be facing challenges from Fitbit and Samsung of the world. 

 

 

 

 

Apple  iPad Air 4 coming soon

 

The new iPad Air 4 has been leaked multiple times in the past few weeks, could be launched on September 15.  We have heard that the upcoming iPad Air 4 is said to be heavily inspired by the iPad Pro, Apple’s flagship iPad. The device is expected to have an edge-to-edge screen, faster processor and a USB-C connector. Interestingly, the iPad Air 4 will be the first Apple product to have the TouchID integrated into the side-mounted power button.

 

Apple iPhone 12 

 

 

The new iPhone 12 models which are expected to arrive later next month, have also leaked in full fledge till now. Four new models for the iPhone including iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to be released in the month of October. 

 

The entry-level iPhone 12 will feature a 5.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The iPhone 12 Max will come with a 6.1-inch display with a similar resolution. The 6.1-inch flexible OLED panel with 10-bit colour support and a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels. The iPhone 12 Pro is said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to come with a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a screen resolution of 2778 x 1824 pixels and it will also come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

 

The iPhone 12 series is said to be powered by the upcoming Apple A14 Bionic processor. 

 

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max are said to feature a dual-camera setup, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to feature triple-camera setup. Multiple reports suggest that the iPhone 12 Pro series will come with a 3D camera with LiDAR Scanner. The feature was introduced with Apple iPad Pro 2020 models. The Pro models are also reported to come with an improved telephoto lens for better optical zoom along with improved Smart HDR mode. 

 

Read More: iPhone 12 Series could Skip Charger and Earphones in the Box

 

Coming to the battery, the Apple iPhone 12 is reported to feature a 2,227mAh battery, while the Apple iPhone 12 Max will come with a 2,775mAh battery. The iPhone 12 Pro is said to feature 2,775mAh battery, while the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to come with 3,687mAh battery backup. The iPhones are reported to not come with in-box charger, meaning that users will have to shell out more cash to buy a new charger for the iPhone 12 series.

 

