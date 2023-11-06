Apple developing its own battery for iPhones with massive improvements?

Apple has been slowly making a shift from outsourcing materials for its devices to making them in-house, with the recent example being the M-series chips replacing the Intel processors on the brand’s Mac lineup of laptops. Now, reports state that Apple could be working on making its own battery that may be used primarily in iPhones beginning 2025.

The report comes from a Korean outlet called ET News, as per whom, Apple is working on a battery development project with the goal of equipping its products of 2025 and those launched afterwards, with this cell. The all-new battery is expected to give significant boosts in performance.

The report states that Apple is directly participating in the development of materials that make up batteries, such as cathode and cathode materials. Apple is reportedly pursuing a new composition to improve the performance of cathode materials. Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are also being reviewed as a conductive material to improve battery material performance.

In addition, the report claims that Cathode materials are being developed to dramatically increase the silicon content. Presently, graphite is being used as a secondary battery cathode material, and replacing it with silicon will apparently increase battery capacity and shorten charging and discharging time.

The brand aims to create innovative batteries that have not yet been commercialised worldwide. One of the sources for the publication says, “The demand for high-performance batteries has grown as mobile user experience has expanded with Metaverse and Mixed Reality (MR)”. “Apple seems to be working hard from the material development stage to boost battery performance”, he adds.

Currently, Apple is targeting iPhones to equip the new battery first, according to the report. However, the brand could eventually push it to it’s other products.