Anker Soundcore Liberty AirX wireless earbuds launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 18, 2020 4:11 pm

The latest wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 7,999 and it is available for purchase from leading retail stores and Flipkart.
Soundcore by Anke has added a new member to its audio portfolio with the launch of Liberty Air X TWS headphones in India. The latest wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 7,999 and it is available for purchase from leading retail stores and Flipkart. The brand is also offering 18 Months of warranty with the latest earbuds. 

 

The major highlight of the true wireless earbuds is the new cVc 8.0 Noise Reduction Technology. The company claims that each earbud Liberty AirX is equipped with a microphone that optimizes the voice, while background noises are minimized so the conversation sounds louder and clearer on the other end. It is also loaded with ‘expertly Tuned Graphene Drivers’ that is said to provide accuracy and clarity across the entire frequency range. The Dual Microphones brings stereo quality audio. 

 

The TWS is loaded with 185mAh battery that allows up to 28 hours of playtime and 7 hours of playtime on a single charge. The Integrated Touch Control enables seamless operation when in use. The TWS headphones come with Bluetooth v5.0, that offers instant connectivity to any compatible device. The ergonomic design of Liberty AirX ensures a secured fit and added comfort for the users on the go. 

 

Previously, the brand launched Icon Mini Bluetooth Speaker in India for Rs 1,999. The Anker Soundcore Icon Mini is now available on Flipkart in Black, Blue, Orange, and Red colours. The Anker Soundcore Icon Mini speaker ensures connectivity of up to 20m and also allows users to connect two Icon minis via a single phone or tablet for supped-up surround sound. The speaker comes with Micro-USB Port and a 3.5mm audio jack AUX input. Icon Mini comes with a strap, that strap that it can hang and play anywhere you want to.

 

