Anker Soundbuds Verve Wired Earphones launched for Rs 1199

The product comes in sleek silver, cool grey and white colour with 18 months warranty.

Advertisement

Anker has announced its newest ‘Soundbuds Verve’ Earphones with Built-In Microphone priced for Rs 1199. The Model in steel grey, shall be available with leading retail stores along with ecommerce stores in India. The product comes in sleek silver, cool grey and white colour with 18 months warranty.



Anker Soundbuds Verve comes with enhanced sound and built in microphone. The earphone comes with Soft silicone eartips for a customized fit for the perfect fit. The design offers improved noise isolation, reducing external distractions and putting the focus on the music. The earphones can connect into a 3.5mm audio socket of a smartphone, laptop or computer.



Ergonomically designed, with increased durability the earphones, are resilient to wear and tear of everyday use. The earphones comes with the aluminium alloy body construction and reinforced strain reliefs and cabling. The entire length of the cable integrates a thermoplastic reinforcement on top, giving the cable a bendy extra thick layer. The cable is built to withstand over 15000 bends.



The earphones bring enhanced sound production with powerful 10mm Composite drivers that deliver impressive audio with clear highs and powerful bass. The SoundBuds Verve are equipped with built-in remote along with the microphone, the earphone ensures hassle free switch between Music and calls.





