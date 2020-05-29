Advertisement

Anker Roav Jump Starter Pro powerbank and kick-starter for cars launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 29, 2020 11:48 am

The device comes with a price tag of Rs 8,490 and it comes with a 12 months warranty.
Roav by Anker has today announced the launch of its new product that can kick-start a car and charge your mobile phone. Dubbed as Jumper Starter Pro, the powerbank is available for purchase from Amazon India and leading retail stores. 

 

The company claims that the device comes with 800A Peak 12V for petrol engines up to 6.0L or diesel engines up to 3.0L to 15 times on a single charge. The clamp available with the Jump Starter Pro needed to plug to the battery without putting it into the jump starter and the battery monitor brings an instant readout to the Cars battery status.

 

The device comes with a rugged design language and it also features USB ports to charger smartphones, cameras and even MacBooks. It also comes with a LED lamp and the company has also added a built-in compass in the Jump Starter Pro. 

 

The Roav Jump Starter Pro comes with an 8000 mAh output. The Jump Starter Pro is built with premium materials and preventive measures to protect users from reversed connections, back flushing, low voltage and overheating. 

 

Speaking on the new addition, Gopal Jeyaraj – Country Head, India & SAARC, Anker Group, says, “Taking the current situation as an example, where Cars have been at Standstill, and complaints of the battery dying, or the other times, where the battery just needs a little charge – the Jump Starter Pro is an ideal pick. Designed Lightweight and easy to use, it ensures your car is alive and ready to stay on the road.”

 

