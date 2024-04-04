Android Find My Device Network Settings Now Rolling Out: How Does It Work?

Nearly a year after the feature was announced, the Find My Device network is rolling out to Android users who are using the latest beta version of Google Play Services. The new Android Find My Device settings seem to be rolling but the network is still inactive from Google’s side, as of now.

What is Android Find My Device Network?

The updated Find My Device network promises to enhance device tracking capabilities by utilizing a “web” of pings from various devices, such as phones, tablets, and headphones. This network aims to pinpoint the location of a lost device with greater accuracy, akin to Apple’s Find My network. In other words, in case you lose your smartphone or it gets stolen, you can locate your device more accurately through the location of other participating Android devices.

Why was the rollout delayed?

Back when it was announced, Google said the modernised Android Find My Device network would rollout soon. However, it had to delay the feature indefinitely as Apple still had to implement tracking protection into iOS for trackers using the Android-based network.

On the other hand, Apple recently released iOS 17.5 Beta 1 and 9to5Mac discovered strings detailing how the iPhone will be able to detect third-party trackers. As of now, iOS can only detect AirTags and Find My certified Bluetooth trackers.

In case Google rolled out the network earlier, third-party trackers could have been used to stalk iOS users silently but with the latest development, it is confirmed that Apple will allow users to detect and protect themselves from such trackers soon. This means that Apple is now also ready to support the network, but hasn’t made the changes live yet.

How to participate in Android Find My Device Network?

With the settings going live, you can turn on the option to participate in the Android Find My Device network if you are also using the latest Google Play Services beta version. Again, the network hasn’t gone live yet as Google is yet to flip the switch for that but you can opt to participate in it once it does by following the steps below:

Step 1:

Go to the settings of your smartphone.

Step 2:

Now, find the option named ‘Google’ and tap on it.

Step 3:

Click on the ‘Find My Device’ option.

Step 4:

If the feature has been rolled out on your device, you should see an option called ‘Find your offline devices’. Once you click on it, choose the option that suits you best in terms of how you want to participate in the new Find My Device network.